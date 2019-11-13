Teenager dies following Colne Road car crash

A teenager involved in a collision at the weekend has died.



Police were called at around 2-40am on Sunday to Colne Road, Reedley, to reports an Audi A3 travelling towards Brierfield collided with a single decker coach and a second Audi A3, both of which were parked and unoccupied at the time.



The driver of the moving Audi, a man aged in his 20s, suffered a minor leg injury.

A passenger, a boy aged 17, suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, lung and pelvis. Both were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but the teenager sadly died of his injuries yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, November 12th).

The boy can now be named as Fayyaz Ahmed, from Brierfield. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.



Police would still like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who saw the Audi as it travelled along Colne Road in the moments before the collision occurred. They would also like to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage of the collision.



Sgt Michael Belfield, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “A young man has sadly lost his life following this collision and my thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time. We are in the process of establishing exactly what occurred and would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who captured it on dashcam or CCTV.”



Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 190 of November 10th.