Teenage boy with links to Preston missing for five days

A 15-year-old boy has not been seen since leaving his house at night five days ago.

Husnain Abbas was last seen at 10.45pm on Tuesday, June 11. He is believed to have links to the Fishwick and New Hall Lane area of Preston.

Husnain is Asian, 5ft 2ins tall, with a slim build, short black hair and a slight moustache. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, black Nike baseball cap, dark coloured Nike jogging bottoms and black and white Nike trainers.

Preston police have now appealed for information about where he might be. Call 101 quoting the reference number 04/109938/19.