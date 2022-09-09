Sinclair, 49, tweeted asking why "black and brown" people should mourn the monarch’s death, barely an hour after her passing was announced by the Royal Family.

He wrote: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen”

His comments were met with widespread condemnation, with many pointing to his own conviction for racially abusing a police officer in 2018.

The former footballer, who lives on the Fylde Coast, spent the first four years of his playing career with the Seasiders and also had a spell as assistant manager of Lancaster City in the 2014/15 season.

Following the backlash, Sinclair’s twitter account @trevor8sinclair was deleted.

talkSPORT has confirmed it is investigating his remarks, but suggested it was having difficulty making contact with him.

Posting on its twitter account, talkSPORT said: “We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

He also faced criticism from fellow talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who often works on the same show with Sinclair.

“I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet,” he wrote.

“The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the overriding sentiments not division!”

People also picked up on a previous tweet from 2020 in which Sinclair voiced sympathy for the Queen and praised Her Majesty for being 'genuine in humility' and 'still inspired'.

He wrote: “Our Queen looked so fragile when addressing the nation earlier but was so genuine with humility, her majesty still inspired #UnitedKingdom

Among those to criticise Sinclair’s latest tweet was Blackpool legend and former PNE player Brett Ormerod, who said: “Wow, no words trev, you clearly have a short memory.

“The queen has been a beacon of hope for everything and everyone, very bad timing.