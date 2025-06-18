Take a tour around this adorable 2 bed Walton-le-Dale bungalow for sale at a bargain price

By Emma Downey
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:19 BST
An adorable two bedroom bungalow in Walton-le-Dale has just come on the market with Reeds Rains for an asking price of £330,000.

This beautifully designed two-bedroom detached true bungalow, located in a sought-after location with local amenities and walking routes close by. This stunning property boasts an open-plan layout, providing a fluid and flexible living space.

Features and Description:

Two-bedroom detached bungalow.

Sought-after location.

Open-plan layout.

South-facing garden.

High degree of privacy.

Four-piece bathroom suite.

Detached garage.

Generous driveway parking.

Energy-efficient solar panels.

EPC - A / Council Tax Band -D.

Take a look around.

1. 2 bedroom detached bungalow for sale at Brookbridge Close

The well kept outside of the front of the home.

2. The front

The well kept outside of the front of the home. Photo: Reeds Rains

The entrance hall with a storage cupboard, radiator and ceiling light.

3. Entrance hall

The entrance hall with a storage cupboard, radiator and ceiling light. Photo: Reeds Rains

Bedroom 2 is 11'9" x 11'2" (3.58m x 3.40m) with a double glazed bay window to the front aspect, radiator and ceiling light.

4. Bedroom 2

Bedroom 2 is 11'9" x 11'2" (3.58m x 3.40m) with a double glazed bay window to the front aspect, radiator and ceiling light. Photo: Reeds Rains

