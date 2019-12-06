Surprise wedding cake for Callum Brown and Sarah McDonald who married at Farington Lodge

Callum Brown and Sarah McDonald had a vision for their wedding cake.

But it wasn’t until they entered their reception at Farington Lodge that they finally saw their ideas brought to life.

They tied the knot at St Mary’s Church, Bamber Bridge surrounded by their friends and family.

The Preston couple met at work but they tried to keep their romance a secret at first, to enjoy some peace and to avoid the typical office gossip.

But their relationship wasn’t under wraps for long and their love blossomed.

When they bought their first house together, Callum, a contracts manager, received the keys and romantically scattered rose petals on the living room floor surrounding the words ‘will you marry me’.

Sarah, an office administrator, said: “It was spelled out in candle tealights with our daughter Chloe, who was one at the time, holding the ring out to me, it was very romantic.”

Their wedding day was lots of fun and they were blessed with beautiful sunny weather.

Sarah’s two brothers, Robert McDonald and Steward McDonald proudly walked her down the aisle and the couple’s two children, Chloe, who is six, was the flower girl and their little boy Joshua, who’s three was the page boy.

Sarah said: “The whole family and friends were together.

“Everyone was smiling and laughing, everything went to plan and went above and beyond our expectations.

“We didn’t actually see the wedding cake until the reception, so we were excited to see our visions go from paper to reality and it was just so gorgeous.

“The first dance, although not rehearsed, managed to include a few little dance steps which was fun and kept the atmosphere light and enjoyable.

“A perfect day.”

Callum and Sarah Brown Photos: Cherished Moments Photography

PHOTOS: http://www.cherishedmemoriesphotography.co.uk

Venue: https://www.classiclodges.co.uk/farington-lodge/

Callum and Sarah Brown with their guests