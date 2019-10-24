Sunshine all day for Gareth Baxendale and Whitney Muraldo's Gretna Green wedding

Gareth Baxendale and Whitney Muraldo chose the traditions of Gretna Green in Scotland for their nuptuals.

The Preston couple met on Tinder and their first date lasted seven hours - they spent the entire time laughing.

Gareth Baxendale and Whitney Muraldo

And they knew they were meant to be when they realised they peel bananas in the same way - the way monkeys do.

They became engaged in November 2016 at Tiggi’s Italian restaurant in Preston - a moment which they say was beautiful and Whitney said yes without hesitation.

Their wedding day brought clear blue skies for the day and they surprised their guests with a choreographed first dance to Tom Walker’s You and I.

The couple gave a joint speech and Whitney was joined on her walk down the aisle by they miniature Yorkshire terrier, Milo. Whitney, 21, a school administrator, said: “We walked out of the ceremony and into our confetti shot to Everlasting Love by Natalie Cole.

Gareth Baxendale and Whitney Muraldo

“We are also really appreciative of the help with have had throughout the planning of our wedding and for everybody who travelled to join us on our special day.

“The day went better than we could have hoped for, even after two and a half years of planning. We laughed loads and everybody said how ‘us’ our wedding was. We had amazing family and friends with us but the best part is I now get to spend the rest of my life with a husband who is gorgeous both inside and out.”

Gareth, 25, a teaching assistant added: “The sun was shining on our special day, instantly I knew it was going to be a fantastic day. Every second was absolutely amazing and I loved spending time with all of our family and friends laughing and joking but most of all with my new wife who looked stunning and most definitely was worth the wait.”

They plan a spontaneous honeymoon.