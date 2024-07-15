Stunning three-bedroom house with a fabulous garden for sale at Birch Tree Way in Preston

By Emma Downey
Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:25 GMT
A three-bedroom house with a fabulous garden has come on the market in Preston.

A beautifully presented and spacious detached home at Birch Tree is for sale at a price of £280,000.

With close links to Preston Station, the home is positioned in a superb location and offers ample off road parking and features a three-piece bathroom, three generously sized bedrooms, a master with an en suite. Gardens are also situated to the front, side and rear of the house.

Take a look around…

For more information on this property marketed by Yopa on Rightmove click HERE.

The front of the house.

3 bedroom property for sale at Birch Tree Way, Preston

The front of the house.

Birch Tree Way.

3 bedroom property for sale at Birch Tree Way, Preston

Birch Tree Way.

Off road parking is also available.

3 bedroom property for sale at Birch Tree Way, Preston

Off road parking is also available.

The dining room.

3 bedroom property for sale at Birch Tree Way, Preston

The dining room.

