A beautifully presented and spacious detached home at Birch Tree is for sale at a price of £280,000.
With close links to Preston Station, the home is positioned in a superb location and offers ample off road parking and features a three-piece bathroom, three generously sized bedrooms, a master with an en suite. Gardens are also situated to the front, side and rear of the house.
For more information on this property marketed by Yopa on Rightmove click HERE.
1. 3 bedroom property for sale at Birch Tree Way, Preston
The front of the house. Photo: Rightmove/Yopa
Birch Tree Way. Photo: Rightmove/Yopa
Off road parking is also available. Photo: Rightmove/Yopa
The dining room. Photo: Rightmove/Yopa