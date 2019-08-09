Stunning red prom dress helps raise funds for Lancaster hospice

Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil Chloe Hirst’s stunning red prom dress had a touching history to it which made it all the more special.

The Morecambe 16-year-old’s dress was bought from the St John’s Hospice charity shop in Lancaster, after being donated by Katie Jackson in memory of her grandma and uncle.

Katie said: “This is the dream dress that I saw and set my heart on. My mum was a single mum doing her fantastic best for me, she wanted me to have my dream dress so worked extra shifts to make it happen. The evening I wore this dress was one of the best times ever.

“Donating it to St John’s Hospice is my way of donating funds for the hospice to say thank you for all it has done for my family.

“Some years ago after many happy family campervan holidays with my mum, grandma and Uncle Brian, my Uncle Brian fell ill.

“He had cancer and eventually he came to St John’s Hospice for his last days where he was treated with love and kindness.

“Sadly last year my grandma fell ill. Grandma was a strong and independent woman who decided to stay at home. The St John’s Hospice at Home team looked after her, together with her loving family – everyone helped care for her so she could spend her last days at home, which is what she wanted.

“I now work on the same ward at Royal Lancaster Infirmary that my grandma worked on. My mum and grandma have taught me that it’s important to give to other people, and to look after others.”

Chloe’s mum Karen paid £150 to buy the dress for her daughter’s prom after she fell in love with it at first sight.

Karen said: “Her friend had told her about the dress and she went to see it; we thought it had gone because it wasn’t in the window any more but luckily it was still there.

“She tried it on and fell in love with it.

“We later bought it without her knowing and hung it in her room for her to find.

“Red is her favourite colour and she just saw it and fell in love with it.

“To have been able to help the hospice at the same time as finding Chloe’s dream dress is great.”