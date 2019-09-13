Stu muscles in on Preston movie launch

Strongman Stu Goldcrusher recreated his Ant and Dec lift from Britain’s Got Talent to help publicise a new film shot in Preston.

Stu, real name Stuart Goldsmith, surprised local moviemakers Ross Heath and Chris Livermore at the launch of “Sharp Point,” a short film highlighting the effects of knife crime.

The BGT contestant, who lifted Ant and Dec on the show using a special yoke (below), travelled up from his home in the Midlands to put his weight behind the campaign to get knives off the street.

“It is a cause I feel passionately about,” said Stu. “I’m involved in a campaign to get knives off the streets in the West Midlands and this film gets that message across.

“Ross and Chris are two Preston lads who are in the film business and I wanted to support their work. They didn’t know I was coming up to Preston, so it was a surprise when I walked in.

“I brought the same yoke that I used to lift Ant and Dec on the TV - although I think Ross and Chris weighed a bit more!”

Sharp Point was released this year after a crowd-funding appeal raised cash to support it. The short film highlights the effects that knife crime can have on victims and their families.

The film, which stars Lauren Woods and Toby Armour, was produced and directed by Ross and Chris’s H&L Media company, which also released another short awareness movie earlier this year called Short Fuse which highlights domestic abuse.

Ex-doorman Stuart featured on Britain’s Got Talent in 2008 with his strongman act.

But he was buzzed by all three of the judges - Piers Morgan, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell - after grappling with a 22-stone ball and then lifting hosts Ant and Dec in his “Super Yoke.”

Piers told him: “Lifting two of the smallest people in Britain is not that incredible.”

And Simon said: “My problem is the heavy breathing and the faces you pull. I think you’re a great guy Stuart, but it’s not big enough. It was all a bit of a struggle.”

Stuart has spent the last 11 years doing public appearances and charity performances.