Strictly more business for Preston dance shop

​Millions of people are tuning in once again to the BBC’s hugely successful Strictly Come Dancing TV show.

And amongst them are the owners of a Preston dance shop who enjoy a boost in interest and sales every time the series returns to our screens.

Ballroom dancing

Strictly Dancing, of Cannon Street, was established 14 years ago by Joanne Berends- Sheriff and her mum Kay.

It specialises in dancewear, dance shoes, and accessories.

Joanne is a former professional dancer who has performed on cruise ships, Disneyland Paris and other venues.

Now she is passing on her expertise to customers at her Preston shop.

And once Strictly Come Dancing starts airing, it generates a lot of interest from Lancashire folk.

Joanne said: “Strictly does have an impact. This time every year, up to Christmas and into the New Year we see a lot more people taking up dancing.

“And when they come to us they know that we know what we are doing.

“They can get professional advice from somone who knows what they are talking about.”

The shop has recently launched a new website so customers can browse and order online any time.

The shop itself is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The business is especially in demand for pointe fittings for ballet shoes.

Joanne said it was important that the custom fittings were performed in the shop and the business often received a high level of bookings for the service.

The hit Strictly BBC series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, returned in September and is scheduled to run until Christmas.