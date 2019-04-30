Betty Dearden, Margaret McLoughlin and Janet Newsham

Step Back in Time for a fund-raiser in Chorley in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Party-goers raised more than £1,367 for Rosemere though a Step Back in Time in Music event held at St Mary’s Parish Centre in Chorley.

The fund-raiser was organised by Denis Ashcroft and Linda Sherlock.
More then 100 people enjoyed a night of nostalgia as well as more recent hits from Lancaster singer Sean Leonard, who has a large following throughout Lancashire. Rising star Lindsay Riston also performed. The highlight of the evening was when the pair duetted together.
Guests also tucked into hot pot and butter pie supper and win prizes through the raffle and tombola.

Organisers Denis Ashcroft and Linda Sherlock

1. Event organisers

Organisers Denis Ashcroft and Linda Sherlock
Sean Leonard

2. Singer and entertainer

Sean Leonard
Barbara Tranter and Margaret Ashton

3. Posing for the camera

Barbara Tranter and Margaret Ashton
Brendan and Violet Howard

4. Loving the nostalgia

Brendan and Violet Howard
