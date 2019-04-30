Step Back in Time for a fund-raiser in Chorley in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The fund-raiser was organised by Denis Ashcroft and Linda Sherlock.

More then 100 people enjoyed a night of nostalgia as well as more recent hits from Lancaster singer Sean Leonard, who has a large following throughout Lancashire. Rising star Lindsay Riston also performed. The highlight of the evening was when the pair duetted together.

Guests also tucked into hot pot and butter pie supper and win prizes through the raffle and tombola.



