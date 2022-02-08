The popular annual race, which is organised each year by Southport Hesketh Round Table, has a different movie theme with a dog pun included each year.

The title of this year’s 11th race had a Star Wars theme - ‘May The Paws Be With You’.

Lots of runners turned up in their own Star Wars themed fancy dress costumes, with lots of StormTroopers, Darth Vaders, Bobba Fetts and other characters all hoping to win the £250 fancy dress prize.

The runners set off from and finished at Stanley High School.

The Southport Mad Dog 10k run aims to raise money for a variety of charities each year, with the event raising over £96,000 for a variety of good causes so far including Queenscourt Hospice, Woodlands Hospice, The Christie Charity, Barnardo’s Children’s Charity, Alder Hey Easter Egg Appeal and many others. Organisers are waiting to finalise this year’s total.

The Crazy Pups Fun Run for children started at 10am; wheelchair athletes started at 10.30am; with the main Mad Dog 10K run beginning at 10.40am.

This is the 11th time the race has taken place, although it has not been able to be held over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Competitors were able to enjoy a great atmosphere, free goody bags, running shirts, medals, Chip timing, on course live entertainment, free parking and free transport to the start.

