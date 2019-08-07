Stand up paddleboarder Cal Major to visit Preston to talk of adventure and plastic pollution

A vet who travelled the length of the UK is to visit Preston to talk about plastic pollution.

Cal Major made a world record when she completed a stand up paddleboarding expedition from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 2018.

The event at the Larder will also include a film viewing of Vitamin Sea which documented her trip from the bottom, to the very top of the UK.

A spokesman for the event said: “Last year, Cal, a vet by trade, completed a Stand Up Paddleboard challenge from Lands End to John O’Groats, passing through and round Lancashire on the way.

“She has recently appeared in Springwatch 2019 and has key messages for us about plastic pollution and about the health giving properties of our landscapes and environment.

“The film focuses on community action around plastic pollution, the need to reconnect to nature in order to drive a desire to protect it, and the importance of time in nature for mental health.”

The Vitamin Sea film night and question and answer session with Cal Major takes place at The Larder in Lancaster Road on Friday, August 23.

Raffle prizes are up for grabs with proceeds helping to fund the setting up of The Vitamin Sea Project charity.