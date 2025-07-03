St Walburge's giving visitors the opportunity to climb its iconic spire again

St Walburge's Shrine Church in Preston is offering visitors the chance to climbits iconic spire again and below is everything you need to know.

When can I climb the spire?

St Walburge's on Pedders Street is open for visitors to climb the spire and have a guided tour on Saturday July 19, July 26, August 2, August 9.

Tours run at various time slots between 1-5pm.

St Walburge: One of the most iconic buildings in Preston is definitely St Walburge's Church. Of course, we all know it is famous for having the tallest spire of any parish church in England. It is this feature, and many others, that contribute to the Roman Catholic church being given Grade I listed status. David Garrard, the historic churches adviser of the Victorian Society said of St Walburge's: "An outstanding building by an ingenious and imaginative architect, St Walburge’s is one of Preston’s greatest historic buildings. It was built to express the pride and confidence of the Roman Catholic community after legal restrictions on religious observance were lifted in the 19th century."

How tall is the spire?

At 309-feet, St Walburge’s spire is the tallest on a parish church in the UK.

There are 172 stone steps up to the top!

The spire was built from limestone sleepers from the nearby Preston to Longridge Railway, giving it a slight red tint during sunset.

It was the last spire to be worked on by steeplejack and TV personality Fred Dibnah.

How do I book it & how much is it?

Tickets are available online here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/stwalburgesshrinechurch/1316985

Tickets cost £12 each but the church does also kindly ask for donations.

Tickets will not be available on the door.

What has St Walburge’s said about the re-opening of its spire tours?

A spokesperson for the church told the Post: “St Walburge's is a much loved landmark in Preston with a spire which is hard to miss.

“The Canons and parishioners are working hard to return it to its former glory and save it for future generations.

“The south roof elevation was reroofed a few years ago and now it's time for the next phase of roof repairs: from the tower, where repairs stopped last time, around the apse to the sacristy. All proceeds will go to fund the roof repair.

“At a time when the loss of Preston's heritage is of great concern, it's nice to see some good news - that there's a chance to climb the spire again.”

Preston’s iconic church took four years to build and was opened in August 1854.

In 2007 St Walburge’s was threatened with closure as part of cutbacks, but was then given a seven-year stay.

In 2014 the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest took over the running of the church and now attracts a large congregation to its traditional Latin Masses.