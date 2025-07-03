St Walburge's giving visitors the opportunity to climb its iconic spire again
When can I climb the spire?
St Walburge's on Pedders Street is open for visitors to climb the spire and have a guided tour on Saturday July 19, July 26, August 2, August 9.
Tours run at various time slots between 1-5pm.
How tall is the spire?
At 309-feet, St Walburge’s spire is the tallest on a parish church in the UK.
There are 172 stone steps up to the top!
The spire was built from limestone sleepers from the nearby Preston to Longridge Railway, giving it a slight red tint during sunset.
It was the last spire to be worked on by steeplejack and TV personality Fred Dibnah.
How do I book it & how much is it?
Tickets are available online here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/stwalburgesshrinechurch/1316985
Tickets cost £12 each but the church does also kindly ask for donations.
Tickets will not be available on the door.
What has St Walburge’s said about the re-opening of its spire tours?
A spokesperson for the church told the Post: “St Walburge's is a much loved landmark in Preston with a spire which is hard to miss.
“The Canons and parishioners are working hard to return it to its former glory and save it for future generations.
“The south roof elevation was reroofed a few years ago and now it's time for the next phase of roof repairs: from the tower, where repairs stopped last time, around the apse to the sacristy. All proceeds will go to fund the roof repair.
“At a time when the loss of Preston's heritage is of great concern, it's nice to see some good news - that there's a chance to climb the spire again.”
Preston’s iconic church took four years to build and was opened in August 1854.
In 2007 St Walburge’s was threatened with closure as part of cutbacks, but was then given a seven-year stay.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.