St Michaels on Wyre war veteran enjoys his 102nd birthday with his younger namesake

War veteran John Orr was given a serenade from his choir friends as he celebrated his 102nd birthday.

John (Jackson) Orr celebrating his 102nd birthday with Jackson Hodson who was named after him

Members of St Michael’s Church, where John has been a regular attendee, visited Northlands Village Rest Home to give a special performance of his favourite songs, as he sung along.

Born in Yorkshire, John, also known as Jackson, moved to Lancashire when he was a child. He served in the Second World War, working with the artillery, in charge of the signallers.

He recalled: “I was with one of the finest regiments, the Royal Marine Commandos. We landed in Normandy the day after D-Day. We left the coast with no trouble. I got shot, with shrapnel in my nose and scalp. I also met a lot of prisoners from Dunkirk.”

Because of his service, he met Prince Charles and the Queen to receive Maundy money.

John worked for the waterboard and has been a mason since 1976. He was also an active member of St Michaels Bowling Club. He has no children, but has a sister in St Michaels, and a two-year-old great grand nephew, Jackson, who was named after him. John, who has been a resident at Northlands for five years, said turning 102 was ‘grand.’