The reredos - the pictures at the front of the church which, for over 50 years had been covered by a blue curtain, are in need of repair.

The curtain was put up to act as a protection barrier against further degradation of the reredos at a time when the church would have struggled to pay for its restoration.

Livesey’s Funeral Directors, Chorley, have donated £10,000 in memory of Mrs Jane H Livesey JP - the mum of the two current owners Tony and Chris, who was a longtime member of St George’s.

St George's Church in Chorley which is in need of repair.

Reverend Michael Print, Vicar of St George’s, said he was overwhelmed to receive the donation during the 9.30am Sunday morning service.

The appeal is expected to run for the majority of 2022, and will include fundraising events beginning next year on St George’s Day.

For more information about the church, including it’s history or to make a donation visit the website at: www.stgeorgechorley.co.uk.Work is hoped to be completed by next Christmas.