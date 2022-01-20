Squirrels in Leyland Scout Group has opened and is in need of volunteers

The group is the first new age range in 35 years and, as it is a charity and volunteer-led youth movement, it can only succeed with help and support.

The first official Squirrels Dreys at 2nd Leyland and Leyland URC Scout Groups are creating a positive, safe environment for young children to develop, as they learn essential skills for life.

TV personality and Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “I’m so glad that younger children will now have the chance to join our family of Scouts and develop skills for life.

"All of us at the Scouts believe that by offering opportunities at this early age, inspiring a sense of wonder, fun and curiosity, we can have a long-lasting, positive impact on young people’s lives.

"To make this work we need more volunteers to join the team and get behind us.”

Lead Volunteer at Leyland URC Scouts Group Ian added: "We are incredibly proud that we will now be supporting four and five year-olds with our new programme Squirrels - a fun place for early years children to make friends, have adventures, and learn skills for life and giving children the best start in life.

"Research from Ofsted tells us that the young people hardest hit by the pandemic are not developing the basic skills and learning they need. Early years children have returned less confident and more anxious after lockdowns.

Some of the members having fun while learning.

"We’re offering this brand new programme, with well-being, kindness and social action at its heart.