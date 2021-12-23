Stevie was the runt of the litter when he was born in mid-September, with the blind pup quickly dwarfed by his two siblings.

He was tiny, taking two weeks for him to catch up to the other pups' birth weight and had to be bottle-fed because he was too weak to feed from his mum.

His owner, who had bred Stevie and his two siblings, suspected he might be without sight after he failed to open his eyes.

"We called him Ted because he looked just like a little teddy bear," said the family who bred and cared for him before he found his new home. "He came on a lot when we had him and its great to see him grow in both size and in confidence now," they said.

Seeking advice from a vet, the family were heartbroken when they were told Stevie wasn't just blind, but had been born without any eyes at all.

Fearing that Stevie might have other undetected health complications, the vet recommended a scan costing around £1,000.

But the family, who have asked not be named, struggled to find the cash despite their best efforts.

With pet insurers refusing to cover Stevie because of his pre-existing condition, the family raised £300 by raffling off homemade Halloween props to try and cover the costs.

Now just over 14-weeks-old, the little blind Jackapoo has found his feet and is looking forward to his first Christmas at his forever home in Greater Manchester

But it wasn't nearly enough, and faced with the daunting prospect of further treatments, the family made the tough decision to sign him over to the vet who had offered to find him a special home.

It was a heartbreaking decision for them to make, but the family have stayed in touch with his new owners and are happy to report that Stevie is settled and enjoying life in his new home.

You can watch Stevie playing in the snow in our video player above, as well as a video of him learning to walk for the first time here.

The family said: "We didn't want to have him put to sleep and the vet said he should live a decent life after treatment.

"We bottle fed him every two hours and he was gaining weight and getting stronger by the day. We really wanted to give him the best chance at life.

"When the vet said she would try and help us find him a home, we knew it was the best thing for him.

"We signed him over when we took them all in for their injections and she told us she had found him the perfect home and his new owners were able cover any treatments he might need.

The little blind Jackapoo has found his forever home in time for Christmas

"It was such a hard thing to do, especially for the kids who really made a fuss over him.

"We have arranged to go and see him when his new owner has done more training with him. He's finding his feet but he's still learning how to go out for walks. We can't wait to see him again."