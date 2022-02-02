After a two-year Covid hiatus the UK’s Southport Mad Dog 10k running race returns this Sunday with a £250 prize up for grabs for best fancy dress outfit.

With a different movie-related theme each year the run, now in its 11th year, will be Star Wars related - Star Paws.

The race will both commence and end from Stanley High School in Marshside in Southport, with people invited to cheer on those taking part.

The Crazy Pups Fun Run for children will start at 10am; wheelchair athletes start at 10.30am; with the main Mad Dog 10K run starting at 10.40am.

The event has consistently been named ‘The Best 10K in the UK’ by various running organisations including Runners World, and for 2012-2019 at the National Running Awards.

Organised each year by volunteers from Southport Hesketh Round Table, they are asking runners and spectators for their patience and understanding as the Mad Dog 10k run returns after being sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic in both 2020 and 2021.

A Southport Hesketh Round Table spokesperson said: “We know you are all excited, but please remember these are still strange times and, whilst we have done what we can, this will be a scaled-down Mad Dog event compared to what people are used to.

Get ready, get set.

“We have struggled with supply chain issues and dramatically increased costs, Covid restrictions and requirements, and latterly staffing. So please understand that we really have done our best against all the odds."

A number of road closures will be in place while the race, which is now fully booked, takes place.

Everyone is welcome as the event, which has raised £96,000 for charities and good causes in the area, is for runners of all types, regardless of experience.

Competitors can enjoy a great atmosphere, free goody bags, running shirts, medals, chip timing, on course live entertainment, free parking and free transport to the start.