"So heartbreaking": Tributes and reactions pours in after shock news of Katy Marie Blezard's death

Readers have taken to our social media accounts in their hundreds to pay tribute to an amazing nurse who died on Friday.

Katy Marie Blezard, affectionately known as ‘Blez’ to family and friends, passed away at home overnight in Chipping, near Longridge on Friday, November 8

Katy Blezard was Longridge's first team hockey goalkeeper

From friends and family, to people she had nursed at the Royal Preston Hospital, here's a selection of the messages we received:

Katy looked after our Dad on the neurosurgery ward for 9 months a couple of years ago. She was an absolutely amazing nurse and the care and compassion she showed for Dad (and us) is something we will always remember. It's an absolute travesty she has passed away at such a young age. My thoughts go out to her family, friends and colleagues

Gemma Roberts

Such a shame. This beautiful lady has spent years helping others, it's just a shame nothing could help her.

Mark Curtiss

How very sad. A young, vibrant life, snatched away far too soon. I hope she is at peace now. Thoughts and sympathies with her family and friends. Rest peacefully.

Ian Billing

So sad. I can never thank the neurological staff enough for their care of my husband in 2015. This wonderful lady was part of the team. RIP.

Christine Nessworthy

Chipping is definitely going to be a sadder place without her. RIP Katy x

Pauline Holland

She was the one who helped grandad all day

Ceara Hall

R.I.P Katy! She helped us so much 2 years ago! Lovely girl with a heart of gold!

Emma Howard

This world is a significantly less bright place without you Blez - Rest in Peace

Kayleigh O'Rourke

Sleep well lovely lady, you made so many people so happy to be around you. Thanks for always making my mum Anita Lowe laugh till she cried xxx

Georgina Louise Seville

This is so shocking. I remember her as a student nurse then as a passionate caring nurse, who looked after her own students so well. I am crushed to learn of this tragic news. My heart goes out to all her family and friends. Bless you Katy xx

Stella Cosgrove

So sad to hear this, R.I.P Blez, it was a privilege to have met you ❤️ xx

Jason Lee

This is such awful news Katy was an amazing nurse so kind and great sense of humour she helped to look after me on neuro for a few weeks I haven’t got many memories of my time there but can remember Katy sending my condolences to all her family friends and colleagues life is so cruel

Sarah Hitchen