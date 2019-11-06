Snow Patrol to perform intimate one-off show in Preston

Have your say

Rock superstars Snow Patrol are set to perform a special one-off gig in Preston.

The Scottish indie-rock giants, famed for such hits as Chasing Cars and Run, are set to play at Preston's Blitz club on December 9.

It's one of a few one-off gigs the band - who have sold over 16 million albums worldwide are doing to launch their new album Reworked.

In a post on Facebook, the Church Row,-based club wrote: "THIS IS HUGE!

"Album launch gig at Blitz Preston Monday 9th December.

"In celebration of their new album ‘Reworked' Snow Patrol will be performing a special promotional show in Blitz Preston on Monday 9th December.

"The live set from the band will be around 45 minutes in length and will feature songs from the new album ‘Reworked’.

"There is a limited capacity for this event and we expect all the album and ticket bundles to sell out very quickly.

"Doors 7pm. Band on stage 7.30pm.

"This is an age 14+ event.

"One album + ticket bundle gets one ticket for the gig.

"Two album + ticket bundles gets two tickets etc."