Sneak peek inside new cinema being built in Chorley

Pictures give a glimpse of a new cinema coming to Chorley.
Images released by Chorley Council reveal seating being built in what is to be part of a six-screen cinema in the town centre.
A spokesman for the borough authority said: “It won't be long until you can enjoy a Friday night out at the cinema in Chorley - here you can see progress on site today, including inside the auditoriums.
“We often get asked how big it is - two of the screens will be circa 200 seats and the other four circa 100 seats.”
The council is looking to open the complex at the start of December.