During RMT’s three-day industrial action on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25, no trains will be running from Blackpool on the Tuesday or the Thursday of the strike.

Some services are expected to be running from the resort on the Saturday (25), while Preston will also have some reduced services on all three days.

However, Northern is still advising customers not to travel on the strike dates and where possible not to travel on the days between as well.

A Northern Rail has release details of its skeleton service during the RMT railworkers' strike

Customers are being advised to find alternative transport if their travel is essential.

Whilst there will be an uplift in services on days that fall in-between strikes dates, the knock-on effects and fleet displacement implications have forced Northern to advise its customers 'Do Not Travel' next week.

Network Rail says that passengers “who must travel” are urged to “plan ahead” to ensure they can complete their journeys within this window.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’ve done everything we can to offer people across the North of England a skeleton service – but our advice remains not to travel.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.