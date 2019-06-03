Shows Cirque Du Sparkle and Verdi’s Macbeth announce new venues following temporary closure of Preston's Guild Hall

Well-wishers are stepping in to save shows thwarted by the closure of Preston Guild Hall.

Fulwood Academy has offered to host Preston Opera’s production of Verdi’s Macbeth this weekend.

And Sparkle Dance studio at Oxheys Industrial Estate, off Greenbank Street, is asking supporters to donate to a fundraiser to help cover the costs for a new venue.

The Great Hall and Charter Theatre were closed “temporarily” on Thursday leaving productions with no venue to perform in.

It left Preston Opera with eight days to to pull out all the stops and find a new host venue for Verdi’s Macbeth, with Fulwood Academy stepping up to the mark.

Secretary of Preston Opera Diane Mackley said: “Preston Opera was dealt a poor hand by Guild Hall management, when they precipitously closed the theatre, just as we were about to start moving sets, props and scenery in, for our big production of Verdi’s Macbeth.

“The company had no hesitation in deciding to carry on and perform the opera at an alternative venue.

“The Fulwood management team led by business manager Eddie Shotton, have been tremendously supportive in providing a stage and auditorium for us, so the show really can go on!”

Meanwhile Harriet Gingell owner of Sparkle Dance has launched a fundraiser to help cover the costs of a venue she has only just managed to secure.

She said: “Unfortunately the unexpected closure of the theatre has ruined our plans, upset more than 150 children and they have taken approx £12,000 from us in the process.

“We are trying to keep the show on the road at an alternative theatre without parents having to pay out for more tickets.

“We are asking the community to pull together.”

Cirque Du Sparkle takes place at the Empire Theatre Blackburn on July 7 at 1pm and 4.30pm.

Verdi’s Macbeth takes place June 7 and 8 at 7.15pm. Tickets £12.