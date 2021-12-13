14-year-old Sally, who was a pupil at Parklands High School in Chorley, sadly lost her battle with Ewing Sarcoma (a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue) in February this year.

The musical event was organised by dance teacher and cover supervisor at the school Lorraine Robinson on Saturday, December 4 at Adlington Community Centre.

Over 90 performers from Curtain Call Theatre School, Euxton, Parklands High School Dance Teams, Adlington St Paul's Players and Gillies Mar-Jan Dance school including Sally's mother Jo and sister Milly performed to a full house.

14-year-old Sally Cornes who sadly lost her battle with Ewing Sarcoma - a rare type of cancer in February.

Lorraine said: "We raised £4,160 on the night for the sallycancerfoundation which is a charity that has been set up in Sally's memory to help cushion the blow for families who have children diagnosed with cancer.

"The night was compared brilliantly by Neil Hailwood who organises the annual Jingle all the way Santa walk and also featured the ugly sisters from Cinderella which is this year's pantomime for Adlington St Paul's Players."

Talking fondly about Sally, she added: "She loved to dance and attended classes at Gillies Mar-Jan stage school in Chorley. She also performed in pantomimes at Adlington St Paul's Players and had over 15,000 tik tok followers.

Many who attended the Shine for Sally fundraiser.

Performers at the Shine for Sally event.