'Shattered' Radio 1 star Jordan North carried from boat on day three of Comic Relief rowing challenge

In footage captured yesterday, Jordan is seen unsteadily climbing out of his boat – lovingly named Clarette in honour of Burnley F.C – and walking a few paces before his support crew rushes to his aid, catching him as he falls to the floor.

Speaking this morning, Jordan said: “I had a bit of a wobble yesterday, literally. I was just getting out of the boat for a quick wee and I felt fine. But when I stepped onto the bank and put my crocs on, all of a sudden my legs just went. They went to jelly. Next thing you know, I have all the team around me. I just fell to the floor in stages. I was absolutely shattered.

“I really didn’t expect it to be this hard so early on, but I have to remember I am just like anyone else. I am not a rower! It’s a huge challenge for anyone like you or me to do. At that point, I didn’t know if I’d be able to finish the stretch. I just thought, I’ve got nothing left in the tank.”

Jordan North had to be carried from his boat exhausted on day three of his Comic Relief rowing challenge

But he did have something left. Despite the pain felt in his toes, calves and fingertips, Jordan reached Rugby at 5-30pm– nine hours after setting off from Northampton in the rain and wind.

This morning, Jordan climbed back into his boat setting off on day three of Rowing Home with Jordan North for Red Nose Day, leaving Wolverhampton to take on a further 24 miles to get him to his next finish line.

Jordan added: “I felt good this morning initially, after having a really good night’s sleep and physio. After about a mile of rowing, though, my bum was in agony. I was screaming out in pain – as some passers-by waved at me!”

Jordan will face some of his biggest challenges today. The presenter – who shot to fame after conquering his fear of claustrophobia while being immersed in a coffin full of snakes on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! – will face a dark, eerie tunnel measuring 74 metres which he must row through. Not only that, but he will also have to navigate his ways through 56 narrow bridges.

Alongside messages from supporters and BBC Radio 1 listeners, keeping Jordan motivated today is a packed lunch, hand delivered by his cousin, Darren, from his mum Wendy. Opening the box, Jordan found all of his favourite things: pork pies, Scotch eggs and sweeties, alongside a heart-warming message of encouragement from Wendy to ‘her little soldier and superstar’.

Jordan’s challenge will be broadcast live this week on BBC Radio 1 (28th Feb – 4th March), including canal side broadcasts of Going Home with Vick and Jordan (3:30pm – 5.45pm) daily.

Rowing Home with Jordan North will be filmed for a special documentary due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Tuesday 15th March at 8.30pm in the run up to Red Nose Day, which returns on Friday 18th March.