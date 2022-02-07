Having grown her hair, Jennifer had over 12 inches of it cut off at a sponsored fundraising event and is now sporting a chic bob style.

Jennifer’s parents Simon and Angela Irving said: "We are so proud of her as it was all her own idea and she has raised over £800 for Derian House and over £1,000 if you include the gift aid.

"She is an amazing girl and all she wanted to do is help sick children."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer cut more than 12 inches off her hair for Derian House Children's Hospice.

Another charity, the Little Princess Trust benefitted from the donation of Jennifer’s hair which they will be able to turn into a beautiful wig.

Kind-hearted Jennifer added: "Recently a friend told me that she had donated some hair to help children with cancer. This inspired me to do the same, so I asked my mummy and daddy if I could.

"It made me sad to think of children who had lost their hair due to illness and I wanted to think how I could help them. I thought that, as well as donating my hair, I could get sponsored to have it cut. I decided that I would like to raise money for Derian House to help children with cancer."