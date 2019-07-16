Seven Preston parks win prestigious green spaces awards

Seven Preston parks have been celebrated for their natural beauty and excellent facilities by the Green Flag Awards.

Ashton Park, Avenham and Miller Parks, Fishwick Bottoms, Haslam Park, Moor Park and Winckley Square Gardens are among a record-breaking 1,970 UK green spaces that will today receive either a prestigious Green Flag, a Green Heritage accreditation or a Green Flag Community Award – the mark of a quality park.

Haslam Park

The international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the spaces boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Councillor Robert Boswell, cabinet member for environment, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive awards as part of the Green Flag Awards Scheme here in Preston.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and these awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining Preston’s parks and green spaces to such a high standard.

“It’s great recognition for all the hard work by park rangers, gardeners, staff, volunteers and Friends Groups to keep all our parks and open spaces looking at their best all year round.”

The Friends of Haslam Park also hold a Green Flag Community Award for their volunteer management of the sensory and rose gardens and the local nature reserve, while Winckley Square Gardens has retained the Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 international winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”