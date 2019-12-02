Seven lucky Heysham neighbours celebrate after scooping £30k each on Postcode Lottery

Seven lucky neighbours in a Heysham street have been toasting their success after scooping £30,000 each thanks to their postcode.

The Littledale Avenue residents won the cash after LA3 2ER was announced as a winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

One of the winners, Stephen Woodward, said he was still speechless after being told the news.

He and his wife Joanne will now spend some of the money on doing up the house and “maybe we’ll get a holiday too”.

“I still don’t believe it,” Stephen, 58, said. “I kept getting a call on my mobile but I didn’t recognise the number so I didn’t answer it but then a friend told my wife that some people in our street had won some money and that we might have won.

“I thought it would just be a scam, but I looked up the number I’d had calling me online and it was from the People’s Postcode Lottery, so I rang it back and they told me I had won.

“When they said how much I was just speechless...I still am!

“I have never won anything like that before in my life and I have never had that much money either.

“You just think it doesn’t happen to people around here, but now I believe it can happen.”

Stephen said he had been doing the lottery for four or five years and had won £10 a few times but nothing more.

“I just can’t explain how I feel,” he said.

Offering her congratulations to the residents, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “A huge congratulations to our Heysham winners today. It’s a handy time for a win with Christmas just around the corner – I’m sure they’ll treat themselves to something nice.

“Next month we’ll be handing out £30k cheques in a different postcode every single day, so you never know when we might be back!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than half a billion pounds to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Youth Music, a national charity which runs music-making projects for children and young people experiencing challenging circumstances.

Local charities benefit from funding too, with Dignity in Dementia in Arnside receive £2,000 last year.

The group used the funding to run a local weekly reading group for people with dementia, to help improve well-being, reduce feelings of social isolation and build resilience.

