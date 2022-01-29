At just before 9pm a Nissan Juke was stopped near to Fulwood on the M6. Two men aged 19, a 29 year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from the St Helens area were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

At a similar time, patrols spotted a Renault Clio and a Vauxhall Astra also on the M6 at Fulwood. The vehicles were subsequently stung on Leyland Way, Leyland. A number of the vehicles' occupants tried to run off but following the deployment of specialist resources, including the police helicopter, two men aged 19 and 27 and a 42-year-old woman, also from the St Helens area, were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

All three vehicles have been seized and enquiries are continuing. All seven people remain in police custody at this time.

Operation Vanquish was launched in a bid to help tackle crime.

Chief Inspector Patrick Worden said: "This is a fitting way to round off our second Op Vanquish week of action where we have been targeting wanted acquisitive criminals and those we suspect of carrying out burglaries and vehicle crime.

"I want to send a very clear message that Lancashire is not a place to come and commit crime. We have pro-active patrols out, especially around our borders, and we are determined to disrupt and arrest those people who try to do so.