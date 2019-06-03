See the talented work of Lytham's Dawn Mander in capturing the loss of identity through poverty, austerity, addiction and mental health as part of an exhibition in Chelsea
Photographer Dawn Mander, of Lytham, have work showing at a gallery in Mallord Street, Chelsea.
The exhibition, called Other People, is part of the Representation on the Line: (Un)framing our Identities exhibition, which was curated by the Royal Photographic Society and runs from now until the end of June. https://www.lep.co.uk/news/people/how-two-photographers-from-blackpool-and-lytham-have-inspired-visitors-at-exhibitions-in-london-italy-and-america-1-9796669
1. Other People
Dawn's work highlights the loss of identity through poverty, austerity, addiction and mental health
2. Loss of identity
