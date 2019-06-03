See the talented work of Lytham's Dawn Mander in capturing the loss of identity through poverty, austerity, addiction and mental health as part of an exhibition in Chelsea

Photographer Dawn Mander, of Lytham, have work showing at a gallery in Mallord Street, Chelsea.

The exhibition, called Other People, is part of the Representation on the Line: (Un)framing our Identities exhibition, which was curated by the Royal Photographic Society and runs from now until the end of June. https://www.lep.co.uk/news/people/how-two-photographers-from-blackpool-and-lytham-have-inspired-visitors-at-exhibitions-in-london-italy-and-america-1-9796669

1. Other People Dawn's work highlights the loss of identity through poverty, austerity, addiction and mental health other Buy a Photo

2. Loss of identity Dawn's work highlights the loss of identity through poverty, austerity, addiction and mental health other Buy a Photo

3. Other People Dawn's work highlights the loss of identity through poverty, austerity, addiction and mental health other Buy a Photo

4. Other People Dawn's work highlights the loss of identity through poverty, austerity, addiction and mental health other Buy a Photo

View more