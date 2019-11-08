Second Snow Patrol show in Preston sells out

Have your say

Rock band Snow Patrol are to perform a second show in Preston due to overwhelming demand.

The Northern Ireland indie-rock giants, famed for such hits as Chasing Cars and Run, are set to play at Preston's Blitz club on December 9.

The gig was arranged in conjunction with Action Records of Church Street.

Around 400 tickets were quickly snapped up for the 7.30pm gig.

So the band agreed to put on a second show at 9pm, which has also now sold out.

Action Records tweeted: " "Due to overwhelming demand @snowpatrol have kindly agreed to give #Preston a second show at the later time of 9PM on Monday 9th December at @BlitzVenue."

This morning the record shop revealed that both gigs were now sold out.

Snow Patrol is celebrating the launch of their new album Reworked and agreed to do a gig in Preston.

One ticket per person was available if the album was bought through Action.

Action Reords' Gordon Gibson said: "It's a seriously special gig and fantastic news for Preston."

The band's live sets will be around 45 minutes in length