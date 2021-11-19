Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “The further development of the seating area within Chorley’s covered market will continue in early 2022.

"We have a budget allocated to this next phase of work, which is part of the £750k investment into the markets which has also included redecoration, new facias, new entrances and extensive renovation work to the award winning toilets, which have happened over the last year and the market is looking fantastic.

“In order to progress the next phase there is likely to be some level of disruption, combined with not wanting to take the risk of the work being incomplete for Christmas, we decided to delay so that traders can make the most of the festive period – their busiest time of year."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seating at the Chorley Markets which has been put on hold until the New Year.

He added: “Chorley Market continues to be a focal point of Chorley with an array of fantastic traders who provide quality products, plus we have some fantastic places to eat and drink. For example, The Bob Inn which has just made the CAMRA good beer guide for 2022 sixth year in a row.