Search to find next of kin of 60-year-old man who died in Litherland on Boxing Day

Have your say

Police are appealing for help in tracing the next of kin of John Dougan, 60, who may have previously lived in Preston.

John Dougan, 60, passed away at his home on Ryefield Lane in Litherland on Thursday, December 26.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed that John may have previously lived in Preston.

READ MORE: Driver who hit an 83-year-old woman in St Annes fails to stop

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Merseyside Police are appealing for information on behalf of the coroner to trace the next of kin of John Dougan, 60, who died in Litherland on Boxing Day.

"John is believed to have previously lived in Preston."

Anyone who knows of next of kin or can assist is asked to call Coroner's Investigation Officer Jackie Horner on 0151 777 2606 or email Jacqueline.a.horner@merseyside.pnn.police.uk