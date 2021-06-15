Search launched for missing 15-year-old boy from Clifton
A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from home in Clifton.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 7:50 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 7:56 pm
Joshua Hulme was last seen in the Clifton area at approximately 10am today (June 15).
The 15-year-old has been described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of medium build and brown hair in a short back and sides style.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red utility waistcoat, blue jeans and reflective grey and black trainers.
If you have any information about Hulme's whereabouts call 101 quoting LC-20210615-0678.
For immediate sightings call 999.