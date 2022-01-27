Josh was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, January 22, at his home address and so we are now concerned for his welfare. He is also wanted in connection with an investigation into vehicle crime and burglary.

Josh is described as 6ft of slim build with short mousy brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of his disappearance.

As well as Lancaster he also has connections to the Morecambe area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

15-year-old Josh Cragg from Lancaster who has been missing since Saturday.