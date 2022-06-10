Andrew Crook, who runs the Skippers of Euxton restaurant in Chorley, was to speak to the Frozen At Sea gathering in Alesund, Norway.

It comes as British chip shops are set to turn to Scandinavia for help to keep prices “as under control as possible” amid surging costs.

Chippies are battling rising energy bills along with increased costs of cooking oil, potatoes and fish due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Andrew Cook, president of the National Fish Friers Association and who runs Skippers fish and chip shop at Euxton

Ahead of the summit Mr Crook repeated a warning he made in March, that a third of the UK’s fish and chip shops could shut.

He had said: “White fish comes from Russia, because they are a very big fishing nation in the Barents Sea.

“So if we lose that, the price of fish will go significantly higher and this is on top of the current record prices we are seeing. If that happens, we are in real dire straits.”

Mr Crook said before the summit: “Most vessel owners in Norway produce headed and gutted fish that is then sent to be processed elsewhere.

“I am hoping that I can get them to switch some vessels to produce fillets for my industry, as we need as many as we can get to help keep the price as under control as possible.”

Mr Crook said: “Not every business can be saved but action is needed now to ensure we get through this in the best shape possible.”