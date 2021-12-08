Held on Monday at The Cottage Tea Room in Brinscall, the event saw over 30 dogs queue up to meet the man in red aka Santa (Paws) Claus, have their photo taken and give him their Christmas wishes.

There was also a raffle, pick 'n' mix, homemade dog treats, guess the number of dog treats in a box, alongside gifts to purchase including The Cottage Canine Visitors birthday calendar and a Hairy Bakers dog treats cook book.

Owner of the Tearoom Janet Chaplin, who also helped oranise the event, said: "So far we have raised over £500, and a lady who works on the committee said she would double whatever we make up to £500 so now we have over £1,000.

Giving his wish list to Santa.

"The reason for doing the charity is we wanted to do Santa Paws last year but because of Covid it didn't happen.

Two years pre-Covid era a tea pawty fundraiser was held in the summer and raised over £500 for animal welfare charity Blue Cross.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which can aid their owners with things such as sensing danger or alerting them to the door or phone going, receive no government funding and rely solely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to fund its vital work.

The breeding, training, placement and life-long care of each hearing dog costs around £45,000. Hearing Dogs are provided free of charge to the deaf people they help.

One pooch could not wait to meet Santa.

All the treats.

While this pooch fell in love.

This little doggo just wanted a cuddle.

Santa I have been a good boi - give me the treats.

Santa is mine.

But mom I don't like my picture taken.

Double the trouble.