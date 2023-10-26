Sainsbury's - with stores in Lancashire - issues warning after recalling some own-brand chorizo over listeria concerns
and live on Freeview channel 276
The supermarket chain has recalled its Taste the Difference Spanish Chorizo Iberico Ring with use-by dates from November 23 until January 16 2024.
Anyone who returns to their local store one will receive a full refund for the £3.25 cost.
The Listeria bacteria can cause chills, muscle ache, diarrhoea and sickness, the NHS says, with those at higher risk including pregnant woman, people over the age of 65, newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems.
In rare cases it can cause more serious infections including meningitis.
However, most infections are mild and the warning comes as a safety measure.
The retailer has apologised over any inconvenience.
A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We have not received any complaints. However, we are not willing to take any risks where the safety of our customers is concerned and so we are recalling this product as a precaution.”
Sainsbury’s Lancashire branches include those in Red Bank Road in Bispham, Talbot Road in Blackpool, St Andrew’s Road North in St Annes, while stores in Preston include those on Fishergate and Flintoff Way.
In an unrelated incident, shoppers and staff were evacuated from the chain’s Talbot Road branch yesterday (Wednesday October 25) following reports of a fire in the car park.
Lancashire Police later confirmed the supermarket was evacuated as a vehicle had caught fire in the car park.