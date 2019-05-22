Saffie Roussos' school Tarleton Community Primary remembers her on second anniversary of Manchester attack

Saffie Rose Roussos - “you are not forgotten”.

That was the message to the youngest victim of the terror attack in Manchester in 2017 from her old school in Tarleton, near Preston.

The image shared by Tarleton Community Primary School to mark two years since the terror attack in Manchester

In an online statement the headteacher of Tarleton Community Primary School, Chris Upton, said: “As today marks the second anniversary of the events in Manchester, we remember Saffie, her family and the wonderful life she had as well as the other victims, survivors and families who continue to be courageous in their day to day struggles.

“You are not forgotten.

“Today, in honour of Saffie's young life, we are celebrating the joys of childhood: something that should be innocent, happy and safe.

“To our community, thank you for your continued support.

“To our children, your resilience is incredible.

“To my staff, thank you for the continued love you have given the children and as ever, going over and beyond.”

Saffie was one of 22 people who were killed after Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a homemade suicide bomb on May 22, 2017.

Saffie’s mum Lisa, who had gone with the youngster to an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, was left in a coma for six weeks following the attack.

Since then however, Lisa has learnt to walk and took part in the Great Manchester 10k on Sunday, May 19.

Friends and family joined her to raise money for a new charity 22MCR launched by Andrew and Lisa Roussos, for victims of terrorism.

A minute's silence will be observed in Manchester today at 2.30pm to remember the victims of the attack.