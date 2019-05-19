Saffie Roussos' inspirational mum Lisa takes part in Manchester 10k

The inspirational mum of the Manchester bombing's youngest victim has taken part in a 10k today - after she was so badly injured in the attack she had to learn to walk again.

Lisa Roussos, from Leyland, where the family ran a popular chip shop, walked the course - and she received a huge ovation as she crossed the starting line of the Simply Health Manchester Run.

Lisa with Saffie and Xander

Lisa who was left in a six-week coma by the Ariana Grande concert attack two years ago, has gone through a tough rehabilitation in that time - which included regaining the use of her legs.

Tragically daughter Saffie-Rose was the youngest to die in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Ahead of the race, Lisa was pictured with Saffie's dad Andrew, brother Xander and mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

She was walking the course with family, friends and some of the medics who helped save her life - as well as Figen Murray, the mum of another victim, Martyn Hett.

Saffie-Rose Roussos who died in the Manchester Arena bombing

And two years since the blast, the family have set up a new charity to help victims of terror, called 22MCR.

Ahead of the run, Lisa described how she still struggles to walk for long periods.

The family moved from Leyland after the attack, saying the memories were 'too painful'.