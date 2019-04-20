Safety warning after two rescued from sea at Blackpool

Have your say

RNLI chiefs have issued a safety warning after rescuing two people from the sea at Blackpool.

Two visitors enjoying the sunshine went into the sea near North Pier in rubber rings yesterday.

They began shouting for help when they were unable to get back to shore after driftiing out around 200 yards.

The Blackpool RNLI lifeboat was launched shortly after 6.30pm.

Blackpool RNLI said on twitter: "Our @RNLI volunteers were called out at 6.36pm when 2 people were spotted in rubber rings nr NPier unable to reach the shore & shouting for help.

"1 D class lifeboat launched & quickly took the casualties to safety.

"They were cold & shaken but the outcome could have been far worse."

Eyewitness Brian Edwards tweeted: "Watched the rescue from the pier, well done all."

The Coastguard and an ambulance also attended.

The RNLI has repeatedly warned about the dangers of using inflatables.

It has urged sunlovers to follow safety advice at https://rnli.org/safety/beach-safety

Advice on inflatables includes:

*Blow-up toys and airbeds are designed for pools, not the sea where they can easily be swept out.

If you do use them at the beach, then:

*ensure children are closely supervised

*keep near the shore

*only use between the red and yellow beach flags

*follow the lifeguard’s advice

*do not take inflatables out in big waves

*never use them when the orange windsock is flying, as this indicates offshore winds which will blow inflatables further out to sea