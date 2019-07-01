Running of Harris library to transfer to Preston City Council's hands

A library in the heart of Preston is a step closer to being “integrated” with the museum and art gallery at the Harris.

It comes as the day-to-day running of the library is to come under the authority of Preston City Council (PCC).

City councillor Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure services, said: “We had a calligraphy workshop the other day, for example, and it meant that when visitors went into the reading room they could find loads of books on calligraphy.

“It’s the same with the Viking exhibition.”

Transferring the service from Lancashire County Council (LCC) has already got the seal of approval from the county authority.

And councillors at Preston rubber stamped the proposals at a meeting at Town Hall on Thursday, June 27.

Speaking afterwards, coun Kelly told the Post that the service should be fully transferred by the end of Autumn. A consultation on the changes is now underway.

He said: “One of the requirements of the Heritage Lottery Funding (HLF) was that we have an integrated library service.

“We will be the first blended library, art gallery and museum in the country. HLF was keen to see the Harris had a uniform approach.

“Staff have been brought along the whole way.

“The library is really working with us on the exhibitions. I think that’s what they (HLF) are looking for. It means we can integrate the pieces of work.”