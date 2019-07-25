RSPCA says dog's welfare being met after social media storm

The RSPCA has sought to reassure Wigan residents it believes a dog's welfare is being met following a massive outcry on social media.



The animal welfare organisation responded following huge public concern about an animal at an address on Scot Lane in Marsh Green.

The dog on Scot Lane

Unprecedented numbers of people have been getting in touch with the RSPCA and Wigan Today about the dog, which is shown tied to what looks like a generator on a long rope in pictures on Facebook.

There was no evidence of food, water or shelter for the canine in the image or video footage which has also been posted online.

Concerns have been raised further by the current heatwave, with several days of sweltering temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius in the borough.

However, the RSPCA said while it was unable to discuss cases in detail it does not think the incident is animal cruelty.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we're unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may or may not have been taken, but we would like to reassure people that the dog's welfare is being met.

"We understand when people have very real concerns about the way an animal is being kept but we are only able to act when the law is breached."

Animal lovers have been getting in touch with the authorities about the dog since the end of last week.

However, there was no sign of the animal in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

The animal's owner also rang Wigan Today on Thursday morning and said the dog was only briefly tied to the generator on one occasion while he was finding the lead to take it for a walk.