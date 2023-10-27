News you can trust since 1886
RSPCA Preston: Dog found dumped and emaciated among the animals looking for a home in time for Christmas

RSPCA Preston and District Branch are calling on the public to ‘Adoptober’ as two dogs and four cats are currently available for adoption.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:11 BST

Among the animals in need of a loving family is 8-year-old Fluff the cat who loves to explore and Kenzo – a British bulldog who came to the branch after being found dumped and emaciated.

Take a look at the adorable bunch.

If you want to offer an animal a home email [email protected] or call 01772 792 553.

1. Elfie

Elfie, a happy 13-month-old saluki cross at Preston's RSPCA who is still looking for his forever home Photo: RSPCA Preston and District Branch

2. Fluff

Fluff is an 8-year-old female long-haired tortoise shell cat. She is described as an inquisitive cat who loves to call you for over attention every time she sees you. She needs a home with no other cats or dogs, and children of at least primary school age, but may be rehomed with small furries and exotics dependent on accommodation location and security in the home Photo: RSPCA Preston and District Branch

3. Kenzo

Kenzo, who is on temporary hold at the time of print, but could be subject to change, is a 'sweet' 2-year-old male British bulldog who was found dumped and emaciated. He loves people, his walks and other dogs. Kenzo is looking for a home with children of any age and can live with a compatible dog but no cats Photo: RSPCA Preston and District Branch

4. Tippy

Tippy is a 6 year old female Domestic Short Hair who loves affection and is a massive biscuit maker on her beds. She is not a massive fan of being picked up but she loves strokes! Tippy does not like other cats so a animal only home would suit her and kids of secondary school age Photo: RSPCA Preston and District Branch

