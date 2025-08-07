2 . Roxy

Meet beautiful five-year-old Old Tyme Bulldog cross Roxy. Roxy hasn't had the best start in life unfortunately being let down by humans, due to this Roxy arrived very shut down and worried about everything in life. She is a very timid girl so she needs a family that can help her gain confidence and thrive. She would really benefit from a home with another dog that meets her energy to help boost her confidence and can live can live with children 5+ that are dog savvy. Photo: RSPCA Preston