With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Tony Stark and Buster.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Luna
Luna is a one-year-old energetic Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She's explorative, curious and absolutely loves to play with tennis balls and soft toys alike! Luna loves fuss and attention and will always appreciate a good scratch! At this moment in time, it is recommended she goes to a home with children no younger than 14 and no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Roxy
Meet beautiful five-year-old Old Tyme Bulldog cross Roxy. Roxy hasn't had the best start in life unfortunately being let down by humans, due to this Roxy arrived very shut down and worried about everything in life. She is a very timid girl so she needs a family that can help her gain confidence and thrive. She would really benefit from a home with another dog that meets her energy to help boost her confidence and can live can live with children 5+ that are dog savvy. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Lola
Lola is a beautiful 11 month old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She loves to play, she especially loves chasing after tennis balls and soft toys, she has good discipline with toys and will let go when you ask her to. It is recommended she only goes in homes with children aged 10+ just to help her settle in and no other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Pebbles
Pebbles is 10 and has found herself with the RSPCA after her owner sadly passed away. Pebbles is still settling into cattery life but so far it seems as though she mostly enjoys a quiet life of sitting on her cat tower minding her own business! She would like to be the only pet in the home, with any children being 16+ Photo: RSPCA Preston
