2 . Buddy

Buddy arrived at the centre after being abandoned and left by his previous owners. Buddy is a very smart boy and needs outlets to keep his mind active and stimulated. He loves to play with his toys in the paddock and will even throw them around by himself, he also loves various types of enrichment. Buddy is a really good walker and is happy to have lots of sniffs. Buddy would need an active home environment with adopters who will be able to take him on lots of adventures as he is still a young lad who has a lot of energy that he needs to get out. | RSPCA