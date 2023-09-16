News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Cops officially investigating claim juror offered £20k to fix trial
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Royal Preston Hospital: 10 beautiful babies born so far in September

Meet the new bundles of joy who have arrived at Royal Preston Hospital so far this month.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST

Each week, the Post photographer has the pleasure to visit the maternity ward at Royal Preston Hospital to meet the latest tiny arrivals and their proud parents.

As we are half way through September already, take a look at the 10 beautiful babies who have been photographed so far this month.

Be warned – we cannot be blamed for any broodiness that ensues!

Emilia Davison, born 10th September, 08:22, 6lb 1oz, to Elizabeth Case and Matthew Davison, of Lostock Hall.

1. RPH new arrivals

Emilia Davison, born 10th September, 08:22, 6lb 1oz, to Elizabeth Case and Matthew Davison, of Lostock Hall. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
River-Mai Davies Wood, born 2nd September, 16:24, 8lb, to Shelley Davies and Josh Wood

2. RPH new arrivals

River-Mai Davies Wood, born 2nd September, 16:24, 8lb, to Shelley Davies and Josh Wood Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Hugo Towers, born 10th September, 04:46, 7lb 15oz, to Jess Towers of Ribbleton

3. RPH new arrivals

Hugo Towers, born 10th September, 04:46, 7lb 15oz, to Jess Towers of Ribbleton Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Gian Segin, born 9th September, 17:30, 3.46kg, to Jainy Kurian and Segin Raju, of Preston

4. RPH new arrivals

Gian Segin, born 9th September, 17:30, 3.46kg, to Jainy Kurian and Segin Raju, of Preston Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page