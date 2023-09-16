Royal Preston Hospital: 10 beautiful babies born so far in September
Meet the new bundles of joy who have arrived at Royal Preston Hospital so far this month.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST
Each week, the Post photographer has the pleasure to visit the maternity ward at Royal Preston Hospital to meet the latest tiny arrivals and their proud parents.
As we are half way through September already, take a look at the 10 beautiful babies who have been photographed so far this month.
Be warned – we cannot be blamed for any broodiness that ensues!
1 / 3