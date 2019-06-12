Roaring cheer from Penwortham and Leyland lads for our 11 Lionesses in the World Cup

Football fans are singing for England - literally - with a track to cheer on the Lionesses in the World Cup.

It is Danny Clarkson and Graham Haydock’s second bid for an England World Cup anthem.

Lancashire lads Graham Haydock and Danny Clarkson singing their support for the Lionesses playing in the World Cup. Pic: Root Nine Studios

READ MORE: Roar on the Three Lions with World Cup anthem

The 2nHalf Lions duo made the video ahead of the game between England and Scotland on Sunday, keen help boost patronage for women’s football.

Danny, a primary school sports coach from Penwortham, said: “I’m a passionate England fan and there’s millions of passionate England fans but there’s only a small number for the women’s team.

“If you are a patriotic fan then it matters who is winning the World Cup. The passion is growing but it will take time so that’s why we have are just helping it as much as we can.

“We are off to a good start with England winning 2:1 against Scotland on Sunday. It was a brilliant match. Scotland made it harder than what people thought.

A game of Subbuteo. Pic: Root Nine Studios

“We are about the third or fourth favourite to win the World Cup but there are a few teams above us.

“Women’s football is getting bigger. England women’s team just won the SheBelieves Cup. It’s never had such a big push but it takes time to create that passion.”

Danny and Graham, who is from Leyland, wrote 11 Lionesses together.

“It’s bit of a remix,” said Danny. “The chorus is similar to the chorus of the last song. “We have two new raps though and a brilliant new melody.”

Young football supporters cheer for England. Pic credit: Root Nine Studios

The video, filmed by Route Nine Studios and produced by Mind Check 1 2, features Danny and Graham playing Subbuteo, a popular retro table top game of simulated football (inset).

It also shows younger girls putting their best boot forward in a football game and dancing along to the tune. Lyrics include: “It’s good to dream for a team, sing for England”.

Danny said: “We made the video in a similar way to last time. We played the song to all the kids and families to the parties that we go to they all loved it they sang it back to us.

“It was a moment at a tournament that I was involved in that I thought we should do one for the women’s team.”