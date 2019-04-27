Reunited: Ferret found roaming Preston archives finds his owner

A ferret found in the Lancashire Archives building in Preston has been reunited with his owner.

The cheeky chap was spotted in the Bow Lane building by county council staff, who thought he was a soft toy - until he moved.

Following an appeal on social media, the ferret, named Simba, was returned to his relieved owner Robin, who has another ferret, Narby.

Lancashire County Council tweeted: "Today little Simba was reunited with his brother Narby and his relieved owner Robin. We think he may have been trying to research his family tree! #ferretsreunited."